Miami Dolphins fans going crazy with Deshaun Watson trade talk
The Miami Dolphins fanbase is going little nuts over Deshaun Watson.
Free agency doesn’t start until March and trades can’t be made until then either but that hasn’t stopped some Miami Dolphins fans.
The short story is simple and there really isn’t much depth to it. There are no rumors, there is no major speculation and while I will come up a little short of calling out some of the more crazy theorists by name, we can just say that Deshaun Watson is igniting a fury of talk on social media.
There are rumors and speculation that Watson is unhappy with the Texans’ hiring process. Bill O’Brien was fired mid-season and Watson was assured by ownership that he would be informed about the direction they were taking. He was not and the Texans hired former Patriots executive Nick Caserio.
This, some have said, has rubbed Watson the wrong way and now the speculation is he is going to ask for or demand a trade. Enter some of the Miami Dolphins fan base who believe the Dolphins should offer up both Tua Tagovailoa and the number 3 overall pick to obtain the veteran QB.
While Watson has shown signs of being elite, he is hardly developed into a notable game-changing QB. He has had talent at the skill positions, he has had a good offensive line, and very good defense in this career thus far, 2020 notwithstanding.
The point is the Texans have made the playoffs but haven’t advanced. Seems like a bit of a big move to make for a guy that is disgruntled coming from a team devoid of cap space and draft picks and are against a wall.
On the Dolphins side, a trade of that magnitude doesn’t make much sense considering what they are trying to build in South Florida. What do you think about adding DeShaun Watson to the Dolphins even if the compensation would be heavy? I think they won’t explore it or look at it at all.