The Miami Dolphins will need to lock up some of their own FAs
The Miami Dolphins need to take a long look at their impending free agents.
Before the Miami Dolphins can dip into the free-agent waters, they will first have to decide what to do with their own list of FAs.
For the 2021 Miami Dolphins, there will be plenty of needs and Miami may create even more of them before the start of free agency as they shift the cap around to create more spending room. Miami is expected to enter the next league year with as much as $33 million without having to shuffle contracts.
Miami has some deals that can be redone that will convert portions into signing bonuses and thus reduce cap hits. In addition, they could opt to restructure entire deals, trade contracts, or outright release players, to make more room.
Before the Dolphins can make any moves in free agency, they will need to decide what to do with their own impending free agents. Here is a look at who will hit the market and my predictions on who might be sticking around.
Unrestricted free agents
Ryan Fitzpatrick – Part of me believes they will try and sign him and part of me thinks they are moving on. The bigger part of that internal brain battle thinks he goes elsewhere. The Dolphins no longer have Chan Gailey and I think that plays a part in it as well. Plus, I don’t see the Dolphins wanting to have that onus over Tua Tagovailoa.
Matt Breida – I would be very surprised if they offered him a new deal.
Kamu Grugier-Hill – When he was healthy he was a solid depth member of the team and I think he won’t draw a ton of interest on the market. I think Miami will bring him back on a short deal.
Ted Karras – This one is interesting because Miami could turn to the draft to replace him but he played well for the Dolphins. He likes the atmosphere in Miami and they like his leadership.
Vince Biegel – After spending the year on IR, could he have lost his spot to Andrew Van Ginkel? Maybe, but I think the Dolphins will bring him back if he clears medically.
Matt Haack – I think he tests the free agency water and I think Miami will look for a more consistent punter.
Elandon Roberts – Injury put him on IR late in the year so it will be interesting to see what Miami does. I suspect they will do nothing until he is cleared to return which could be closer to the start of next season.
Kavon Frazier – Miami will likely bring him back on a non-guaranteed contract for competition in camp.
DeAndre Washington – This was not a good trade for Miami and Washington didn’t add much value. What he thinks he can make in free agency will decide whether Miami makes him an offer.
Isaiah Ford – Ford’s inconsistent season should be enough for the Dolphins to not offer a contract.
Mack Hollins – He won’t be expensive and is likely coming back to compete in camp on a non-guaranteed deal.
Julie’n Davenport – The left tackle won’t likely be back until well after the league new year if at all.
Davon Godchaux – Spent the 2020 season on IR and wasn’t likely in Miami’s long-term plan. Might come down to what he values his contract at but Miami is likely to look to the draft for another DT.
Adam Pankey – Spent the entire 2020 season inactive on Sunday. Miami is likely going to add to the offensive line in the draft so it isn’t likely he comes back but could be a cheap camp contract.
Restricted free agents
Isaiah Ford – Ford has had his chance to shine and frankly, he blew it. Against Buffalo in week 17, the drops were ridiculous. The Dolphins have played the back and forth game with him and the practice squad and active roster and even traded him to the Patriots. I doubt they make him an offer to keep him around.
Jake Ruddock – The Dolphins have been keeping him hanging around but I think he does he will get an offer. Ruddock will sign a league-minimum deal and the Dolphins will have him for workouts this summer. Miami is going to go shopping for a QB to back-up Tagovailoa but if they decide to ride or die with an in-house guy, Ruddock and Reid Sinnett will compete.
Exclusive rights free agents
Calvin Munson – Miami will keep him around for a camp body
Jamal Perry – Perry keeps lingering around and will likely be heading into the off-season workouts with the Dolphins.
Nik Needham – Miami will almost assuredly tender Needham who has struggled at times but still shows growth.