Miami Dolphins offensive needs and the free agents who could fill them
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of needs and money to fill them.
Free agency won’t begin until March 17th but for the Miami Dolphins, evaluations should have already started both internally and externally.
The Miami Dolphins need to figure out where their needs are and then prioritize those needs. They have plenty of time considering free agency won’t start until March 17th but they need to identify the players internally they want to keep and externally want to sign off the open market.
Yes, it is early and a lot of things will change between now and March. Some players will get tagged and franchised, others will re-sign with their current team. Unexpected releases will happen as will some surprising trades. For now, we as fans can only look at the same thing that the Dolphins brass can look at. The impending players from each team may be able to help Miami should they become available.
Each team has a list of players that could potentially hit the open market and while many will not, it’s never too early to take a look at the possibilities.
For the Dolphins, it begins with an internal look at their own impending free agents. We took a look at those earlier and you can read which players Miami should re-sign by going here.