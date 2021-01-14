Could Urban Meyer hire mess up the Miami Dolphins draft plans?
The Miami Dolphins are picking third overall but could an Urban Meyer hire mess it up?
Urban Meyer is not getting hired by the Miami Dolphins but if he does land with the Jaguars, he could mess with Miami’s draft plans.
It may seem far fetched but at the same time, is it really that off in the distance to think that Urban Meyer could mess up any trade options the Dolphins could have in their mind? Reports around the media are saying that Meyer is finalizing a deal to become the Jaguars new head coach.
The Jaguars have the top pick in the draft and will most assuredly take Trevor Lawrence but here is where things could change. Meyer didn’t coach Justin Fields at Ohio State as Fields transfered a year after Meyer left the Buckeyes. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t know who the kid is.
If Meyer prefers Fields over Lawrence, there is no way he will take him with the first pick. He and the Jaguars new GM could trade the one overall and get a bounty of draft picks in return, move down about four or five spots and take Fields with that pick.
In fact, we could see a deal happen after the Jaguars take Lawrence to make sure Fields is still on the board when they want to make the trade.
It is a monumental size IF when we are speculating on this and frankly, we all probably have a better chance of winning the Mega Millions lottery. It is fun to speculate though. So “IF” that were to happen and the Dolphins were in the market to trade out of the number three spot, the list of potential teams could be reduced. Of course, Fields could easily go to the Jets at number two if a trade were to happen.
Reality is reality and prior to the 2020 college season, Meyers ranked Lawrence ahead of Fields when he was on FOX Sports. Again, I’m not saying that the Jaguars will skip Lawrence but it would be interesting to see how everything would shake-up if they did. Imagine the nightmare of Lawrence falling to the Jets at two.
On the other hand, could it help Miami if another team was set on a QB and Fields and Lawrence were gone one and two. The options could be reversed and Miami could find themselves with better options.