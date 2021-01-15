2021 Dolphins draft Profile: Trevor Lawrence won’t be a Dolphin in April
Top draft prospect, Trevor Lawrence is intriguing but for the Miami Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins offseason is just beginning, so let’s take a look at one of the top draft prospects, Trevor Lawrence, and what his future may be.
It may be a few months away, but it’s time for Miami to seriously start looking at the 2021 draft as a way to continue their successful rebuild and create a championship contender for years to come.
Throughout this series, I’m going to do an in depth look at some of the top prospects in the 2021 draft. I’ll also discuss the chances of the Dolphins picking the player and what their potential fit will be. Finally, I will also have their stats for their most recent collegiate season.
Now, let’s start this series with the player who will be the first name off the board.
Trevor Lawrence, QB Clemson
2020 stats: 3,153 yards, 24 TDs, 5 Interceptions
Chances of Miami taking him: Zero
The most hyped quarterback to come out in a long time, Trevor Lawrence has all of the tools that you want in a franchise quarterback. He has an elite arm, great accuracy on all throws, good decision making and is a legitimate threat on the ground. He is also a winner and generally has the love of his teammates and coaches. He’s the guy that can lead your franchise to consistent playoff berths and help your team contend for Super Bowl titles.
During his time in Clemson, he racked up 34 wins as a starter, including a perfect run to a National Championship. By comparison, the Jacksonville Jaguars have amassed 33 wins over the last 8 season, so Lawrence will bring a winning pedigree to a franchise that hasn’t had that in quite some time. He will immediately turn around whichever franchise (Jacksonville) where he is drafted.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
So, do the Miami Dolphins have a chance at taking Lawrence?
Short answer: no.
Long answer: no way.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that Miami has no chance of getting Trevor Lawrence in the draft. There is absolutely no way that he slips past Jacksonville sitting at number 1. If he did, the world may implode. Theoretically, Miami could use their draft capital to move up and take the talented quarterback, but that won’t happen since Miami still has their potential franchise quarterback on the roster. Plus, the world may implode if that happened.
Lawrence is as close to a can’t miss quarterback prospect as you can get and there is no way that he is on the board at pick number 2. Miami would need to have decided to move on from Tua Tagovailoa and trade away most of their important assets to make a move for Lawrence and none of that seems plausible.
Barring the wildest of the wild, Lawrence will be a Jaguar in 2021. With that, Miami will look elsewhere with their draft assets.