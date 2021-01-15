Former Miami Dolphins interim HC Dan Campbell set to take over Lions
The NFL has had a busy two days with adding new head coaches and now a former Miami Dolphins coach, Dan Campbell, is getting his shot.
Nothing is official yet because Dan Campbell is still in the playoffs as and assistant head coach to Sean Payton but the former Miami Dolphins interim HC looks to be the next guy to head to Detroit.
If the Lions do officially name Campbell the head coach it would be a bit surprising. Not because he is a bad choice but some believe he is another couple years away. Taking over a team like the Lions isn’t going to be easy for Campbell but it’s a better gig than the one in Philadelphia where dysfunction is all over.
The Falcons announced today that they are hiring Arthur Smith to run their team. Smith has been serving as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator and has done a fantastic job coaching up another former Miami Dolphins player, Ryan Tannehill.
In New York the Jets have agreed to make Robert Saleh their next HC as we discussed earlier. The Jaguars announced Urban Meyer’s hire on Thursday. The Texans, Eagles, and Chargers are the three remain teams without a head coach in place.
Miami is currently trying to fill their vacancy at offensive coordinator and has a defensive line coach position open after Marion Hobby parted ways with the team last week.
As for Campbell, the Dolphins looked like a totally different team after he took over for the fired Joe Philbin. He was disappointed that he didn’t get a shot at the Dolphins permanent job which eventually went to Adam Gase.
Campbell was well-liked by the players and they played hard for him. He shouldn’t have much trouble winning over the locker room in Detroit.