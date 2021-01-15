Trading the 18th overall pick may be an option for the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins may find moving the 18th pick an easy decision.
For the Miami Dolphins, draft picks are extremely valuable and the 18th overall pick could bring Chris Grier more of that commodity.
Last year the Dolphins made a trade with the 26th pick in round one. With that selection, the Dolphins moved from 26 to 30 in a trade with the Packers. Miami added a 4th round draft pick to their draft pool. The compensation wasn’t great but given the three spot drop, it wasn’t bad.
This year, the Dolphins, who picked at 18 last year and drafted Austin Jackson, could look at the value at 18 and opt to move down. The Dolphins could add a 2nd or 3rd to their draft pool depending on how far they move down. Of course, you would need a willing trade partner.
Quarterback is an obvious position that teams will move up for and if for some reason there is a top prospect available at 18, perhaps the Dolphins get a call from someone like the Colts who will pick 21. The Washington Football team selects 19 and many believe they will draft a QB considering there is so much uncertainty with the club. The Colts would make sense but QB won’t be the only draw.
Wide receivers are deep this year but if there is a run early, a team like the Saints may try to jump up to the middle of the first to get a playmaker.
It would be very surprising to see the Miami Dolphins trade out of the first round from 18.
If they did, they would likely gain a 1st round pick in 2022 but when it comes down trading, the Dolphins best option is to move down a few spots and still land a player they want while adding another mid-round draft pick.
The mid-first talent is really good this year and the Dolphins should have little problem finding a starting player who will contribute immediately.