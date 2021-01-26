Miami Dolphins Senior Bowl practices start with eyes on Alabama
By Brian Miller
The Senior Bowl practices have started and the Miami Dolphins are already being linked to two Alabama stars. DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris. Could they go three and eighteen overall? Maybe, just maybe.
DeVonta Smith has told media that he and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa have already had the “Running it back” conversations eluding to a reunion in Miami. Today, Brian Flores and staff got their first looks at him in person. Although he wasn’t practicing, they got to physically see him.
Flores gushed about Smith when he was asked post-practice about him. He said that when a player is that good you can nitpick all you want about size but he is good.
That’s a pretty big endorsement from the man who will have the third overall pick to use on whomever he and Chris Grier want. Miami can also trade back if they think he will fall.
Najee Harris is also showing off his wares today and is being coached by Flores and company. Harris fills a huge need for the Dolphins and could be the game-changing runner that the Dolphins have been looking for in the mid-rounds of the draft.
Harris is hoping to make an impression as well with the Dolphins coaches. Harris is projected to be a late first-round pick or an early 2nd round pick.
The Dolphins will be at the Senior Bowl all week and will get up close and personal with the players. It’s an important week for Miami as they will not have any visitations with draft hopefuls this year due to NFL restriction regarding COVID.