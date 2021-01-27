Miami Dolphins could benefit from potential NFL QB shifts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have their quarterback, unless you believe all the talk about Deshaun Watson. This off-season, the NFL could see one of the biggest shifts in history at the quarterback position and it could be absolutely crazy.
Deshaun Watson talk has yet to die down and no matter what happens in the league this year, he will be the highlight of the off-season trade market regardless of whether the Miami Dolphins are involved or not.
Watson has a no-trade clause and has not indicated if he will or will not ask for one. The Texans are not discussing anything about him publicly. Watson, however, is not the only QB that could be moving come mid-March.
Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Matthew Stafford, and even Aaron Rodgers are all rumored to potentially be on the move come free agency. Throw in names like Sam Darnold and Jimmy Garoppolo and seven teams could be looking for a new signal caller.
The Miami Dolphins would benefit from players retiring as well.
Prescott is a free agent and there has been a lot of speculation that the Cowboys will not try to re-sign me or apply any tags to him this year. If Prescott hits the market, he is going to want a lot of money, naturally.
Following the loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, there has been talk that Rodgers may want out of Green Bay. The Packers drafted a QB in round one last year but it would still be a shock to see him move on.
Bradford and Garoppolo would likely move on if their teams traded for another QB. Garoppolo could be a target for Bill Belichick in New England. Belichick didn’t want to trade him to the the 49ers to begin with.
Wentz has worn out his stay in Philly and a new coaching staff and a young QB on the roster makes it almost a foregone conclusion. We already know that Stafford and the Lions are going to part ways and there was some talk yesterday that despite Jared Goff’s enormous contract, that the Rams could try and trade him. The Rams GM did nothing to curb that line of thinking when he said that all contracts can be absorbed under the modern-era cap system. Hardly a glowing recommendation.
This brings us to the Saints where Drew Brees could retire. Tom Brady could retire with a Super Bowl win, and Ben Roethlisberger could also play his last season. All of these teams will need to start looking for a future QB and the Dolphins could find themselves with a lot of interest and a lot of compensation for that 3rd overall pick and maybe even the 18th overall pick.
This could be an unprecedented off-season in the NFL and the Dolphins are in a prime position to take advantage of anyone wanting to move up. A shifting wave of QBs on the move is exactly what the Dolphins need this year and a deep front-end draft class doesn’t hurt either.