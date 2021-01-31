Miami Dolphins should forget about Watson after Stafford trade
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been linked to Deshaun Watson for the better part of two weeks or more. After the trade last night of Matt Stafford to the Rams, the Dolphins should absolutely forget about trying to deal for Watson.
The Lions are receiving Jared Goff, a third-round pick, and two first-round picks for Matt Stafford. Stafford. Matt Stafford. A 32-year-old former first overall draft pick that has a lot of talent but is getting up there. On the other hand, Deshaun Watson is a 25-year-old top-five quarterback and the Texans have to be looking at the Stafford deal as a base only.
Nick Caserio, the Texans G.M. said they have no interest in trading Watson but after the bevy of picks and the player that Detroit got in their deal, he will have an interest.
If Stafford net the Lions this much what would Watson net the Texans? At a minimum, we are now taking Miami’s 3rd, 18th, and 2nd as well as their first next year and the year after that. Throw in Tua Tagovailoa for good measure.
What I’m trying to say is that Watson just became very expensive and the Dolphins should seriously consider not making that deal. This would be a massive blockbuster trade that could rival the Hershel Walker trade made by the Cowboys in 1989.
In that draft, 18 players and draft picks combined were moved around and the Cowboys ended up with first and second picks in 1990, first and second picks in 1991, and first, second, and third-round picks in 1992. They also got a 6th-round pick as well.
The point is, it was expensive. A trade for Watson may not come that close but consider Miami received two 1’s and two 2’s for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills.
Expensive? Watson is going to be just that. So much so that Miami seriously needs to stay out of this hunt.
One argument being made on social media is the fact that the Lions are taking on Goff’s incredibly high contract. The belief is that the Lions are getting more because of the contract they are taking on. If that is the case, could a trade for Watson, that has Miami absorbing his contract be less?