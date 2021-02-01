Miami Dolphins will watch as other potential trades unfold for QBs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are sitting pretty with the third overall pick in the draft but trade partners could dwindle if more teams enter the “trade race” within the league.
The Matt Stafford for Jared Goff trade will only be the beginning and we could potentially see more trades made within the next several weeks. There has been a lot of speculation on who may be on the move. We know that Deshaun Watson has asked for a trade out of Houston but where he will ultimately end up is a big question.
Here are some quarterbacks who could be on the trade market and afterward we will look at teams who may start making trades. Finally, a wrap up of how it would hurt or help Miami.
Aaron Rodgers – There has been some speculation that Rodgers may ask for a trade. Nothing has been said by Rodgers or the Packers and it is very unlikely that he would be moved but until someone like Rodgers says no, we can’t discount it.
Ben Roethlisberger – Big Ben has yet to make an announcement on his future and while most believe he will continue to play another season, there are some that believe he will call it a career. The Steelers will probably be on the lookout in the draft for his replacement.
Drew Brees – Brees hasn’t indicated what his future is going to be but there is a growing belief that he has already made his intentions clear to the Saints and has played his last game in the NFL.
Jimmy Garoppolo – Speculation is that the 49ers may move on from Jimmy G. If that is the case and they look to trade him, keep an eye on the Patriots. Belichick didn’t want to trade him in the first place.
Tom Brady – Brady doesn’t talk about his future but if he wins a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers could he be headed into retirement? There were some rumors earlier this season that he and his wife and put their Tampa home on the market.
Matt Ryan – There has been some speculation that the Falcons could try and trade Ryan this off-season. It hasn’t amounted to much yet but with the Stafford deal now done, it wouldn’t be out of the question to hear more over the coming weeks.
Mitchell Trubisky – Trubisky played better at the end of the season but his future in Chicago is seriously in doubt. We could also add Nick Foles to this as well.
Dak Prescott – Prescott can’t be traded but he can hit free agency and will demand a lot of money from his next team. How much depends on where he will go.
Sam Darnold – Darnold has been speculated to be a part of any deal for Deshaun Watson but if the Jets can’t consummate that deal, he could still be traded if the Jets want a QB with pick number two.
Carson Wentz – Wentz may have lost his job in Philly to Jalen Hurts but whether that means his career in Philadelphia is over will be up to the general manager and new head coach.