Ranking the Miami Dolphins most likely trade partners for 3rd overall pick
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in a great spot if they want to trade out of the top five of the NFL Draft in April and it wouldn’t be surprising to hear about potential trade partners long before the draft arrives. In fact, we could start getting early rumors sometime around the start of free agency.
Any trade likely won’t happen until draft day. With the third overall pick, the Jets still could do a number of things at pick number two and that means any team wanting a specific player will need to wait and see what the Jets do at number two.
There is a lot of speculation that the Jets may try and move the number two pick but the most likely position to be drafted at two in a trade-up will be for a quarterback. The Dolphins won’t be drafting a QB in round one so it’s less expensive to move to three unless the Jets are hellbent on draft one at two if they can’t move out.
Assuming the Jets can’t make a move out of two or opt to trade for Deshaun Watson or use the pick, the Dolphins should have a few teams looking to move up. Here is who I believe, at this early stage of the game, could be trade options for Miami.
5: Philadelphia Eagles – If the Eagles move up it will not be for a quarterback but could they move up for an offensive lineman or a top receiver? It’s possible but out of the five, Philadelphia would be the least likely to make a move.
4: Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons pick in the 4th spot but could look to get to three if they covet a quarterback to eventually replace Matt Ryan. Frankly, this might be a good year to do just that considering they have a 4th overall pick.
The Falcons may need to get to 3 so that Miami doesn’t trade with someone else.
3: Denver Broncos – There is a growing feeling that Drew Lock is not in the long term plans of the new Broncos GM and John Elway who is still a top executive will let him do what he wants at QB. The Broncos are at nine so a trade up would be expensive but they have done it before.
2: Detroit Lions – The Lions made a blockbuster trade and acquired draft picks and Jared Goff from the Rams. There are still some who belive that they will want to draft a young QB to groom. Goff’s contract can be terminated with no cap hit after the 2021 season. The Lions hold the 7th overall pick this year and multiple picks in 2022 and 2023.
1: Carolina Panthers – The Panthers need to find a better option than Teddy Bridgewater and there is a lot of speculation that the Panthers, who coached opposite the Dolphins in the Senior Bowl could be looking to jump up in the draft to get a top prospect. The Panthers, today, are the most likely possibility unless the Lions want security now for Goff.