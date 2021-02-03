George Godsey is a good choice for Miami Dolphins co-OC
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have hired two offensive coordinators with George Godsey and Eric Studesville being named co-coordinators today by Brian Flores. The question many have is what does Godsey bring to the Dolphins after spending the last two years coaching tight ends?
We take a look at the coaching history of Godsey and why he could be a good fit for the Dolphins at the position. Later we will separately look at what Eric Studesville could bring to the position.
Godsey’s coaching resume began in 2004 when he took on a graduate assistant position with UCF. A year later, he was promoted to quarterbacks coach. In 2009, Godsey left coaching QBs and began coaching running backs for two seasons before making the jump to the NFL.
His first NFL gig was with the Patriots, not surprising, in 2011 as an offensive assistant. He coached the tight ends from 2012 to 2013 before leaving NE for Houston to work with Bill O’Brien. Ryan Fitzpatrick was the quarterback with Case Keenum behind him.
In 2015, Godsey took over the offensive coordinator position. The Texans finished 9-7 and first in the AFC South. Brian Hoyer was the quarterback for most of the season. In 2016, the Texans again finished first with a 9-7 record with Brock Osweiler as the starter.
Godsey then left the Texans and joined the Lions as a defensive assistant but the following year he was coaching QBs and Matt Stafford. He joined the Dolphins in 2019 as the TE coach and now will split the OC duties with Studesville.
Godsey has a quality coaching resume and has worked with some pretty unflattering QBs during his time and has still managed to put the team in winning situations. He is well-respected by his players and has. held the OC job before so this is not something new. How he will work side-by-side with Studesville is what everyone is now wondering.