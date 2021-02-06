Will the Miami Dolphins put much effort into building on offense?
Let’s face it the Miami Dolphins offense needs to catch up with the defense to be more effective for a drive to the playoffs. Many are forgetting those players who opted out, receivers Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns. But they are probably right to overlook them somewhat, and not for play on the field but for building a bigger and better offense.
Many also seem to want a tailor made offense where every player will fit a mold and have their own roles. And not having a style of receiver that is already on the team. Here is where I differ. And the reason being staying healthy and having others that can step in. I have DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, and Jakeem Grant in mind.
If the best players on the board in this coming draft happen to match the attributes of the aforementioned receivers, the Miami Dolphins should not be inclined to move around, go ahead and get them, along with the value provided. What is wrong with stacking an offense full of jump ball receivers and speed demons anyway? At the very least it provides a push to those already starting.
When you have a stacked receivers room the coach can sit down a player that keeps dropping the ball. Speaking of which I just had a flashback to the last game of the season where the Miami Dolphins needed to beat the Bills. It seemed everyone on the team was dropping balls. They have to be better and get better as a team. The more options the better.
I guess I am starting this off centered on the WR because it seems that is how things might shake out in the draft if there really will be so many teams wanting QB’s. Those highly rated play maker types could still be around with the first three picks. And there is always free agency to shift through leading up to the draft, and possibly trades.
You will notice I used the term play maker, so that could be a running back selected early, or picked up in FA. Someone like LeVeon Bell who would pair up nicely with Adam Gase as the new RB coach. Hold on. Don’t come after me. That last part was an early April fools joke.
More than half of this draft should be used for players on offense. And it shouldn’t hing much from players added in FA
An exception would be if the Miami Dolphins where to go all out signing and or trading a whole bunch of players. This is unlikely to happen but it would be interesting to see how a draft would pan out afterwards.
Andy Cohen has laid out a nice scenario with this earlier tweet. An elite running back and two elite receivers to pair with Tua Tagovailoa is something to strive for.
I have my hunch about the off-season and training otherwise. Hopefully things will be getting better as far as COVID-19 goes, but that alone won’t guarantee changes to training or camps. The trend has been leaning toward the physicality of flag football. As far as judging QB’s will all know how that can go with this fan base.
I would be neglectful to leave out the offensive line. When you consider that three rookies started and played on the line, it doesn’t seem that bad. However it is the end of the year and reviews should be looked at. Many seasons I will look at the last grading from Pro Football Focus to see how far down the line is. It’s bad, fourth from the bottom at 28th. But have a look at their write up anyway.
More from Dolphins News
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
The Miami Dolphins just used a first round pick last draft on Austin Jackson, which I had project back then, but a broken clock is also right twice a day. Would they do this again this draft? I am talking about building a wall with Oregon’s Penei Sewell who could be a left tackle the likes of one we haven’t seen from when we traded away Laremy Tunsil. It would be going full circle if we somehow landed him with the picks from the last tackle.
It would fortify this offensive line, which comes with it other advantages, better run game, more time to throw, a more stable pocket for the QB. The problem here is the other plan of getting Tua the elite running back and two elite receivers. Getting these four types of players in the draft is nearly impossible. The Miami Dolphins would have to burn picks to move up the board in an attempt to land those more highly sought after players. And even then it would take some luck.
So it’s up to finding nuggets in FA and trades. Could The Miami Dolphins trade with the Ravens? Because there looks to be some chatter of a brush up with OT Orlando Brown and his preference play left tackle. This is weeks old and talk has died down, but it still could be a back burner issue.