What would an all Miami Dolphins defensive draft look like
As everyone begins to look at who their respective teams. Mock drafts are a fun way to review what players are like on the field and guess how they would best fit our Miami Dolphins. What would it look like if the Dolphins chose only defense? Will it happen? Highly doubtful, although, it does pose some interesting questions as far as when they should pick offensive and defensive players to bolster the team and build upon the success that was had in 2020. Here’s my thoughts on who could be picked if the strategy was all defense.
Round 1 pick 3 – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
The Penn State linebacker is the pick in this defense only draft. At 6’2″ and 245 lbs, Parsons attacks the ball and shows a high level of instinct in his play. Although opting out of the season his numbers and play in two years with Penn State make him stand out. He tallied 191 total tackles and six and a half sacks as well as six forced fumbles. He is able to line up inside or outside and shows a great deal of instinct and quickness to not only anticipate where the play is going but to shed or get past blockers in his path.
Round 1 pick 18 – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
The idea of drafting Surtain II to add to an already talented defensive backfield is an intriguing one. In his time at Alabama, he tallied 116 total tackles and added four interceptions and four forced fumbles. At 6’2″ and 202 lbs, Surtain has the ability to play the boundaries as well as use his length to disrupt throws he can’t get a hand on. Being the son of former Dolphins Patrick Surtain would give the junior a chance to follow in his dad’s footsteps.
Round 2 pick 35 – Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
At 6’4″ and 220 lbs, Nasirildeen was a tackling machine during his time in Tallahassee. In his time with the Seminoles he tallied 233 total tackles, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. In a word, he is versatile. He can lineup in various roles and cover and tight ends as well as running backs for the defense. He does need some coaching and improvement on his ball skills and he did suffer an ACL tear at the end of the 2019 season that limited his play in 2020.
Round 2 pick 50 – Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas
At 6’4″ 253 lbs, Ossai spent his time at Texas going between lining up on the edge and as an outside linebacker. In three seasons for the Longhorns, Ossai tallied 165 total tackles, five forced fumbles, and two interceptions. He also added 11.5 sacks in his time with the Longhorns. He shows a great deal of athletic ability on tape to get after the ball carrier or the quarterback. He needs to be coached up to improve his pass coverage skills.
Round 3 pick 81 – Tyreke Smith, Edge, Ohio State
At 6’4″ and 267 lbs, the Buckeye tallied just 29 total tackles in rotational play with Buckeyes. Ohio State has had provided the NFL with some great edge rushers. Smith could be next although it’s difficult to tell off his stats alone. His potential is there, however with the limited sample size of games played while with the Buckeyes it will be difficult to see him as more of a rotational player to start. picking him in the third round shows a great deal of value.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Round 4 pick 123 – Deangelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky
The 6’4″ 230 lbs product from Western Kentucky tallied 255 total tackles and 24.5 sacks in four seasons with the Hilltoppers. Watching highlights, his play stands out. He attacks the ball and makes sure to finish the play by making tackles. He has the athletic ability to excel at the next level. His production in college will garner him a great deal of consideration and he has a great deal of value at this stage in the round.
Round 6 pick 203 – Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma
At 6’5″ and 267 lbs, the product out of Norman Oklahoma certainly ended his college career on a high note. He set career highs in total tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss. For the 2020 season, Thomas exploded for 7.5 sacks and had 12 of his 31 total tackles go for a loss. He was a force everywhere he lined up. At this stage in the draft value matters and Isaiah Thomas certainly provides plenty in hopefully the aqua and orange of the Dolphins.
Round 6 pick 210 – Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
At 6’1″ and 193 lbs, Robinson went to UCF after spending a season with Alabama. While at UCF, he tallied 98 total tackles. He has the ability to be a great slot corner. He would also need to prove that his stats and production in 2020 is the player he is becoming. He has the versatility to play in both man and zone coverages. He has value and a high ceiling to be effective against the slot.
Round 6 pick 217 – Raymond Johnson III, Edge, Georgia Southern
At 6’3″ and 270 lbs, Johnson tallied 143 total tackles and 15 sacks during his time at Georgia Southern. He started in all 13 games for Georgia Southern during the 2020 season which also included a school record of 15 quarterback hurries.