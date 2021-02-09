Does a Miami Dolphins trade for Deshaun Watson really make sense?
By Jeremy Wilks
Houston Texans’ star quarterback, Deshaun Watson, has made it well known that he wants out of Houston. He has listed a number of teams that he is willing to play for, with the Miami Dolphins supposedly being the second highest on his list behind another AFC East team in the New York Jets.
With the way the Dolphins have built this team, does it really make sense to trade for Deshaun Watson?
There is no denying the fact that Deshaun is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and almost every team would love to have him. However, the Dolphins used their first-round pick this past draft on a quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. Although he did not play as well as many Miami Dolphins fans expected in his first year, there is still a lot to be hopeful about in terms of his game.
Tua Tagovailoa’s record as a starting quarterback was 6-3 in his rookie season. The Dolphins defense played a massive part in this success, however, people tend to undermine the fact that Tua was coming off a major hip surgery before this season began. One reason why Tua was able to win games was that his pinpoint accuracy led to little mistakes and if he did make a mistake it was not a costly one. Tua had his ups and downs but what else would you expect from a rookie quarterback who was coming off major surgery.
If you disregard the brutal 56-26 week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills where Tua threw three interceptions, the Dolphins were 6-2 with Tua Tagovailoa as a starting QB with a TD to INT ratio of 10:2. Tua has a ton of room for growth but it was only year 1. To say that he does not have a chance to be great after one year is absolutely preposterous.
It is not likely that the Miami Dolphins will be removed from Deshaun Watson trade rumors until he is traded.
There is no doubt that a trade for Deshaun Watson would drastically improve the team’s chances of winning in the near future. But a trade of this magnitude where they are likely going to have to give up multiple first and second-round picks is not a trade that this Dolphins brass has been making to build this team.
One of the major reasons why this is even a discussion is due to the fact that the quarterback picked right after Tua, Justin Herbert, had a spectacular rookie season, and the #1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, was also having a great season as well before the season-ending injury. It does not happen every year where rookie quarterbacks come into the league and dominate the way these two did. A lot of quarterbacks take some time to develop and learn the game at the NFL level.
Is it fair to say that Tua’s rookie season was underwhelming? Yes.
But is it time to give up on the young, promising quarterback? I do not think so.
Would you give up three first-round picks, two second-round picks, some later round picks, and Tua Tagovailoa for Deshaun Watson?