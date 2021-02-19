The ironic connection of the Miami Dolphins and Carson Wentz trade
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins sat back and watched Carson Wentz get traded to the Indianapolis Colts this week and while they were never really a landing spot for the quarterback, there is an interesting and ironic twist to it all.
We need to go back a few years, 2016 to be exact. The Miami Dolphins were looking to upgrade their defense and made a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to bring Byron Maxwell and Kiko Alonso to the Dolphins. The trade compensation was simple. Miami would swap picks with the Eagles in round one. The Eagles gained some cap space from the trade and the Dolphins got two starting players.
We can debate the merit of that trade until we are blue in the face. Needless to say, Maxwell never worked out and eventually, Alonso wore out his welcome and was traded. Maxwell was released less than two years after the acquisition.
In the first round, the Eagles used the 8th overall pick to move up to number two overall. In all, the Eagles traded the 8th overall, a third and fourth-round pick, a first-round pick in 2017, and a 2018 second-round pick. They used the 2nd overall pick to draft Carson Wentz.
The Dolphins moved from eight to 13 where they were ecstatic to draft offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. Of course, Tunsil would be traded during the 2019 off-season for two first-round picks and two 2nd round picks.
It is ironic that the Dolphins moved on from Tunsil, not because he was bad but because the compensation was really good for the Dolphins. The Eagles are now hoping that Jalen Hurts can be their guy behind center and Wentz is no longer with them.
The Eagles didn’t get much for Wentz when they traded him to the Colts. A third and a 2022 second. Now there are some that believe the Eagles may try and move up again in the draft, potentially targeting Penei Sewell or a receiver. Some believe they may jump up for another QB. Either way, it would be fun to see the Dolphins are still benefiting from a trade five years ago.