The Miami Dolphins have drafted 14 players from the Florida Gators
By Brian Miller
We are looking through the Miami Dolphins draft history and for now, the SEC. Florida is our next stop where the Dolphins have drafted 14 players.
You have to hit on some players when you draft so many from the same school and the Dolphins have done just that. Miami’s first pick from the school came back in 1966 when Miami drafted guard Larry Gagner in round three. He would play in the NFL until 1972.
The last time the Dolphins selected a player from Florida was in 2013 when they drafted three players, Caleb Sturgis in round five, Mike Gillislee in round five, and Jelani Jenkins in round four. None of them currently are with the Dolphins and none of them have played since 2018.
Two players stand out from the 14, however. Nat Moore was drafted in the third round of the 1974 draft and not only spent his entire career with the Dolphins, retiring in 1986, but he has also carved out a career as an executive with the team as well, serving as the Senior VP, Special Projects, Alumni Relations, and advisor to the CEO.
Moore’s career included a Pro Bowl and a First-Team All-Pro. He posted 7,546 yards on 510 receptions and caught passes from Bob Griese and Dan Marino and appeared in 14 playoff games.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
In 2011, the Dolphins drafted Mike Pouncey in round one. Pouncey made the Pro Bowl three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015. He left Miami following the 2017 season and joined the Chargers. He put 9 NFL years on his resume and announced his retirement from the league last week.
Of all the players the Dolphins have drafted, none may be as spirited as Channing Crowder.
Crowder played only six seasons for the Dolphins and the NFL. His career cut short due to injuries, Crowder was a well-liked player on and off the field and brought a colorful sense of humor and personality with him. On the field he was tough and while he wasn’t perfect he was consistent. In his six seasons, he started 74 of 82 games and made 470 tackles.
One of the hardest-hitting safeties the Dolphins have ever had on a roster came in via Florida in 1989 when the Dolphins drafted Louis Oliver 25th overall. Oliver spent eight seasons in the NFL all but one with Miami. He played one season in ’94 with the Bengals and returned to Miami for two more seasons after.
Oliver was a complete safety and racked up 481 tackles, 24 interceptions, three forced fumbles, and returned two INTs for TDs.
The Miami Dolphins found another gem at safety from Florida a year earlier.
A year before Miami Drafted Oliver, they drafted Jarvis Williams in the 1988 2nd round. Williams was a solid defensive back. Williams played alongside Oliver in the deep secondary for 6 seasons.
In 1985 Lorenzo Hampton was taken in round one. He spent his entire five-year career with the Dolphins. The running back managed 1,949 yards on 500 attempts.