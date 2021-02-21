Here we go again with the Miami Dolphins and Deshaun Watson talk
By Brian Miller
It has been a quiet week or two with little talk of the Miami Dolphins throwing a boatload of picks to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. That silence is coming to an end as Watson’s name starts to bubble up.
It shouldn’t be a surprise honestly. Watson is going to be linked to the Dolphins until he is traded somewhere else or the season starts. Miami has the cap space, the draft capital, and players that could push at trade through. The Texans continue to deny a Watson trade and Watson continues to say he wants out.
The fire began to burn again after Matthew Stafford was traded to the Rams so now that Carson Wentz has been moved to the Colts, naturally, it’s time to focus on Watson.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are absolutely going to kick the tires and make the calls. Jackson cites a source from within the team.
"But according to a source with direct knowledge, a high-ranking team official has told at least one outsider that the Dolphins expect to be in the mix to acquire Watson if the Texans make him available – Barry jackson – Miami Herald. Read More."
Jackson makes it very clear that the comments from the “official” were not told to any reporters in confidence so as you can deduce from Jackson’s article, it is a fluid situation and as he states, the Texans deny any interest in trading Watson.
That however hasn’t stopped anyone from mentioning the possibility. According to Jason La Canfora, the Carolina Panthers may be clearing space in the cap department to make a move for the QB should he become available.
While Barry Jackson also mentions the Panthers, he also mentions Denver as well. Others believe that the Chicago Bears will get involved as well.
The one team no one can rule out is the Jets. Watson, it has been speculated, wants to play for the New York Jets and if that is true, there will be calls from the Jets to get him more than likely. The Jets would be the front-runner for Watson if the Texans open up the trade communication with teams.
For now, nothing is going to get done until the Texans turn on the phones and that could come soon with the approaching start to free agency on March 17th.
Note: The Barry Jackson article is not behind a paywall and offers other information regarding the team including both Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Again, you can read that here.