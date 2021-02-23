The best Miami Dolphins draft picks from these Big 10 programs
By Brian Miller
With the Miami Dolphins focus still on free agency, we look at some of the best players that have come out of college programs that Miami has drafted over the years.
We have looked previously at the SEC and this time around we continue our look at the Big 10 programs. Ohio State has produced 15 players and Penn State has produced 12. While these schools haven’t provided those numbers, there have been some pretty good picks from other schools.
Unlike in the SEC, there has been no Big 10 program that hasn’t produced at least one Miami Dolphins draft pick. In fact, Rutgers has provided the least and they had three players drafted from the school.
Unfortunately, as is often the case, none of the players drafted from Rutgers worked out all that well. John Alexander was drafted in 1977 becoming the first from the school to Miami. He played one year in the NFL. Leonte Carroo was the last player drafted in 2016. He played three seasons and was out of the NFL. One other player never played a down in the league.
Maryland also hasn’t produced a lot of draft picks for Miami. They have had four over the course of the Dolphins’ history. Unlike Rutgers, Maryland has given Miami a couple of players to be thrilled about. TE Ferrell Edmunds was the best player taken from Maryland and was the first drafted player from the school in 1988.
Edmunds played five seasons in Miami making the Pro Bowl twice. He played two final seasons in the league with Seattle. In his time with Miami, he had 1,612 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
Often forgotten about in Miami history, J.B. Brown was drafted in the 12th round of the 1989 draft. He played 12 years in the NFL with 8 years playing in Miami. He registered 293 passes defended, 16 interceptions, and a touchdown.
Defensive end/tackle Larry Webster was drafted in 1992 and played 10 years in the league. Only three of them were with Miami. The last player drafted by Miami out of Maryland was Nolan Carroll in the 5th round of the 2010 draft. He played four of his 8 NFL seasons with the Dolphins.