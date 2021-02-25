Should the Miami Dolphins also look at Russel Wilson after report?
By Brian Miller
There was a new report from The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando, and Jayson Jenks that the Miami Dolphins may be of interest to Russel Wilson of the Seahawks. According to reports, Wilson is unhappy with his current situation and may ask to be traded.
This isn’t the first time we have heard about Wilson potentially wanting to get out of the Northwest and to a city that is more conducive to his wife’s celebrity status. Ciara spends much of her time in Los Angeles, New York City, and other major cities.
Miami is a major city and the Miami Dolphins have been linked to another high-profile QB, Deshaun Watson. So would the Dolphins kick the tires on Wilson if they started to shop him?
On the surface, it would make sense. Wilson is an 8-time Pro Bowl quarterback and is near the top statistically each season. He is also 1-1 in Super Bowl appearances. Much like the Watson case, the asking price from Seattle could be what drives the Dolphins away from the table. Wilson would surely bring in as much as Watson.
Of course, the Dolphins have to be looking to upgrade over Tua Tagovailoa and that is a hard pill to swallow considering Miami used the 5th overall pick on him last year. It is still hard to believe that Miami would move on from him after only nine games.
The Dolphins have been searching for a quarterback since Dan Marino retired but the thought of throwing all of their draft capital and players to a team for a top QB seems extreme, especially given the fact that Tua is still developing.
As free agency continues to get closer we can expect these kinds of rumors and speculation to continue to fester and they won’t likely go away until trades are made or the players come out and say they are staying.
UPDATE: According to Armando Salguero, Wilson has stated that the Dolphins, for now, are not on his list of teams he would want to join.