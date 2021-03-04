Miami Dolphins can look at Green Bay and then decide on Watson trade
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may go strong at obtaining Deshaun Watson in a trade but before they do, they may want to look at the Green Bay Packers and then ask if they should.
Green Bay is one of the best teams in the NFL. They have had 29 years of Hall of Fame quarterback play. First with Brett Favre and then with Aaron Rodgers. In those 29 years, they have won exactly two Super Bowls and appeared in three.
Miami should look at the Packers now. A team that many expected to be in the Super Bowl the last two years but that hasn’t happened. Instead, the Packers’ star quarterback has wondered, sometimes out loud if the Packers have done enough to help him.
The point is this, whether the answer to that is yes or no, the reality is that even the best QBs need help and Deshaun Watson is a great quarterback but he isn’t Aaron Rodgers and he isn’t Brett Favre. Whether you think he is as good or maybe better, the end result is the same, he needs help.
The Dolphins would love to get him help if they landed him. Instead, they will have to give up multiple first-round drafts picks and probably a player or two. They will have to bargain shop for average players or one-year deals in the hopes of being successful. Everything they have done so far would be out the window for the chance to make a few playoffs runs.
Miami fans have been void of playoff games for so long they would happily take a two-game dip into the post-season and an exit before the big game. But without making the Super Bowl, they will have failed, and honestly, given the current line situation, running back situation, holes on defense, does Watson make the team so much better that they don’t need to get him help? Real help? It didn’t work for Favre and it hasn’t worked for Rodgers.
Since the first Super Bowl with Brett Favre at QB, we have seen names like Chris Chandler, Kerry Collins, Trent Dilfer, Donovan McNabb, Jake Delhomme, Rich Gannon, Rich Gannon, Colin Kaepernick, Cam Newton, Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Foles, Joe Flacco, and Brad Johnson start in the big game. Those names go along with the Rodgers, Favre’s, Manning’s, Brady’s, and Brees’ of the world. Even the Saints, as great as Drew Brees is, has one Super Bowl appearance.
Isn’t the point to win Super Bowls, not just merely make the post-season? Yes, you have to get to the post-season before you can win a Super Bowl but even with a great QB behind center, a Hall of Fame QB behind center, there are no guarantees.
I’m not 100% against a trade for Watson but anyone believing that he immediately makes Miami a contender for the Super Bowl needs to take a step back. To be honest, Tua Tagovailoa with much better weapons and money spent to build around him, may as good as Deshaun Watson without anyone to help him. Then in a few years, he is disgruntled and wants a trade, again.
If we want Watson for his Pro Bowl nods and All-Pro status, then trade away, but if we want him to take us to a Super Bowl, multiple Super Bowls, then we will need some of that compensation to build around him.
Either way, I’m fine if the Dolphins make a deal. I support the logo on the helmet. I just hope they realize and weigh the cost vs. the likelihood of instantly becoming relevant.