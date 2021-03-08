Miami Dolphins: 5 dream scenarios to trade back from pick No. 3
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins are sitting pretty in the 2021 NFL Draft thanks to their Laremy Tunsil trade. They have the No. 3 overall pick from the Houston Texans and their own No. 18 overall pick.
There is a lot of debating going around regarding what the Dolphins should with the third overall pick. Should they draft Penei Sewell, arguably one of the most outstanding tackle prospects to ever enter the NFL Draft? Should they draft Kyle Pitts, who I believe is the No. 1 overall player in the 2021 NFL Draft?
Maybe Miami decides to go with former LSU star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Perhaps the Dolphins decide that after spending time with 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith at the Senior Bowl, they need to add him to their roster.
Or, maybe the Dolphins do not even have the No. 3 overall pick because they trade it back to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. The possibilities are endless.
However, one popular idea is that Miami maximizes their return on Tunsil, and they trade back from No. 3 to pick up even more assets from the deal. So, what would an ideal trade back from pick No. 3 look like? I guess that would be more of a case-by-case answer. Some people want the Dolphins to pick up a 2022 1st round selection in a trade back, some people want the Dolphins to pick up more picks in 2021, and some people wish that the Dolphins to pick up a starting-caliber player or two instead.
With that in mind, here are five dream trade-back scenarios from pick No. 3 for the Miami Dolphins.