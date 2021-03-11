Aaron Jones or James Conner? Latest Miami Dolphins rumors
By Brian Miller
With one week left in the 2020 NFL calendar, the Miami Dolphins are starting to hear their name mentioned more and more often and the latest has them interested in two running backs.
The news of Miami’s interest in Aaron Jones isn’t surprising. He has been on the tips of Dolphins fans tongues for quite a while. Whether they want him or don’t want him, he has still be discussed.
Many believe that the Dolphins will pursue the Green Bay runner but Jones is going to be costly with a likely deal that will run in the $40 million-plus range. Jones is good but will he make the Miami offense elite? No, and while he has had success in the NFL he may not be head and shoulders above a rookie that Miami could draft in April.
That brings us to the latest from John Clayton who said on one of the network pre-free agency shows that he believes Miami will go after impending Steeler free agent James Conner. Conner is a good running back and Clayton believes a deal worth around $4 million a year would work.
Conner is likely going to sign a one or two-year deal. He has been hurt quite a bit after taking over the starting job after LeVeon Bell left.
The Dolphins need to address their running back situation but these two players may not be the best option for the Dolphins both in salary and reliability. Jones can be elite but that comes with a big price tag and the Dolphins are not sitting on a plethora of cap space like some of the other NFL franchises.
Miami needs to be diligent in its spending this year. The cap is down this year but will rise next season considerably. Contracts that Miami does shovel out should come with bigger pay increases next season when the cap is expected to jump. That still doesn’t mean they should overpay for a running back.