Miami Dolphins: JuJu Smith-Schuster is what Miami needs
By Jeremy Klump
As we get closer to the new league year on March 15, the Miami Dolphins are gearing up for one of the most pivotal off-seasons in franchise history. This is arguably one of the greatest foundations that have ever been poured in Miami through the years. Head Coach Brian Flores and General Manager Chris Grier have some more building to do this off-season, but they will start by spending money wisely in free agency. One player worth the big contract they will covet is former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Let’s start with Smith-Schuster’s off-the-field antics that many will focus on so we can get that out of the way. I am in the crowd that thinks his TikTok nonsense is just that, nonsense. It is incredibly frustrating to see such a talented player allow social media to become a negative aspect of his character.
I will never hate on someone being their own person, but when you are on an NFL team and your TikTok videos impact your team, you need to reflect on your decisions. Add the TikTok nonsense to Switch-Schuster making a joke about the Dolphins on Twitch a few days before free agency starts, and you can see that Smith-Schuster needs to change his ways and grow up.
Now, that takes me to my next point; Smith-Schuster is only 24 years old. He has room for growth; we all do or did at that age. I think Flores would help him grow as a person while allowing him to flourish as a player. The Dolphins have become one of the teams you look at in the NFL where players can get their second chances or help them grow personally. Look no further than the trade for former Tennessee Titans right tackle Isiah Wilson. I predicted it would happen, but the Dolphins’ foundation was the reason I thought it made sense.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Okay, now that we got that out of the way, Smith-Schuster is really, really good. People will harp on his yards per reception in 2020 but watch the film. That was not on Smith-Schuster; that was on the Steelers. They asked him to be that guy, and he did it at an elite level. Fans will say he stunk this year, but he had 97 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns.
My favorite aspect of Smith-Schuster’s game is his toughness. When you watch him play, he lets defenders know he is 215 pounds. He fights for extra yards, loves to get scrappy in the run game, and he will try and trick you or stiff-arm you when you are one on one.
His most significant addition to the Dolphins would be his route running. Smith-Schuster is crafty, and he knows how to get open. He would instantly become the Dolphins No. 1 receiver. I think a lot of people don’t understand the term No. 1 receiver. You do not need to be Julio Jones or Calvin Johnson to be a No. 1 receiver in 2021.
Look at teams like the Chiefs, whose No. 1 receiver is tight end Travis Kelce, or the Las Vegas Raiders with tight end Darren Waller as their No. 1 receiver. More names of guys that do not fit that “No. 1 receiver” mold but are their team’s top target would be New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, and Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods for the Los Angeles Rams split the No. 1 receiver duties. It is all about the scheme, and for the Dolphins, Smith-Schuster, who was the Steelers No. 1 guy in 2020, would plug in nicely as the Dolphins No. 1 receiver. You can be a running back, a tight end, or a slot receiver and be your team’s No. 1 receiver too.
A big knock on Smith-Schuster is his production without former Steelers great Antonio Brown. It is a valid concern, but there is more context to it than just Brown leaving. The Steelers haven’t been the same because of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, not Brown. The aging quarterback isn’t what he used to be, which is why the Steelers needed Smith-Schuster to plays the role he did in 2020.
Smith-Schuster would be elite in the Dolphins’ offense. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Smith-Schuster would be a great tandem to grow with the Dolphins. Allowing Tua to get the ball out of his hands quickly and trust someone is vital for the entire team. Miami does not have a receiver they can trust to win quick one-on-one matchups, and Smith-Schuster would be that guy.
The biggest knock on adding Smith-Schuster would be his potential contract. According to Spotrac.com, Smith-Schuster is looking at a 5-year, $80.7 million deal, or $16.1 million per year. This has some Dolphins fans pushing back, and that makes sense. That is a lot of money for a receiver with some off-field antics to worry about and hasn’t had over 1,000 yards the last two seasons. However, I would spend big on Smith-Schuster and give him the deal he is looking for.
Flores spoke to the media today and had a great quote (via Miami Dolphins’ writer Travis Wingfield) saying, “This is a very unique year. We have some money from a cap standpoint we can spend. I think I’m going to be playing the song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” on the first day of free agency.”
That is a great song, and it is correct. You can’t always get what you want, “But if you try sometimes well, you might just find, you get what you need.” And Smith-Schuster is what the Dolphins need!