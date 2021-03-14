The most the Miami Dolphins should offer for Deshaun Watson
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins truly want to trade for Deshaun Watson there has to be a limit to what they are offering and going crazy isn’t going to be it.
Watson is a top-five quarterback and would immediately be the best QB the Dolphins have had since Dan Marino retired. He would also make the team a contender for the AFC East title but again, at some point, gutting your team for one player can have larger negative impacts.
We don’t have to look too far to see this. Miami fleeced the Houston Texans two off-seasons ago when they shipped Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Texans for two first-round picks and two second-round picks. Since this off-season began Watson to Miami talk has dominated the media podcasts and social media debates. Yesterday, Peter King posted a trade scenario that frankly, was way too much.
Miami has been perhaps the most speculated landing spot for Watson which is quite funny. In all the trade scenarios out there, the Dolphins continue to get fleeced with trades like the one mentioned above. In fact, other trade scenarios with teams like the Jets and even the Panthers have seen less in return.
So what would trade for Watson look like? What should the Dolphins offer? I will step into the shoes of Chris Grier for a minute and I will do so under the assumption that I want Watson.
The Texans want a young defender or two according to league media members who want you to believe they know what is going on. They don’t but we will play along.
If the Texans do not want Tua, which has been reported as well, then I am not including him in my package offer.
I would send Xavien Howard and Noah Igbinoghene to the Texans as well as my 3rd overall pick this year and my first-round pick in 2022 as well as a 2nd round pick from this year.
That would look like this: 2021 first, 2022 first, 2021 2nd, Noah Igbinoghene, Xavien Howard. If I need to toss another draft pick into the mix, they can have my 2022 3rd round pick.
With Watson, I now trade Tua for a first-round draft pick and if it takes me another year to do that, I’m holding on to him until I get that offer. I will not trade my 18 overall this year nor will I trade both of my 2nd round picks.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Howard is a Pro Bowl corner and Igbinoghene has a lot of untapped potential.
Some may find this to be highly unrealistic and others may find this to be far too low but I can’t mortgage the future of the team with multiple first-round picks, players, and more for a guy who is going to need more support around him. Let’s be real here, Watson is a great QB, and last year, he had his best season as a pro without having the support around him. Despite that ‘best’ season, the Texans finished 4-12. In 11 of those games, the Texans scored less than 30 points. 8 of those 11 saw the Texans score less than 25 points.
I’m all for making this team better and Watson does indeed do that but at some point, there has to be a stopping point. There has to be a limit to what you are willing to spend. For me, my limit is up above.