Free agent WRs could become a buyers market for Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have not made a move for one of the top wide receivers but in reality, no one in the NFL has and big deals may not come.
Teams are waiting for the first receiver to fall. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kenny Golladay, and Curtis Samuel are the top three and somehow Will Fuller has fallen out of the top five. While Corey Davis and a couple of other deeper tiered receivers are getting money, the top guys are not even getting rumors.
There are now rumors circulating from league media that the Chicago Bears are trying to trade Anthony Miller. Miller is on the final year of his rookie contract and while I’m not advocating for the Dolphins to trade for him, it adds one more option for receiver needy teams. All of this drives down the prices that teams are willing to pay.
As long as there are free-agent options at the position, teams are not going to toss out wild contract offers. It is becoming a buyers market.
You really don’t have to look too far to see why either. Teams needing a receiver can simply wait it out until the NFL Draft in April. This year’s draft class is deep at WR and there are at least four on the front end that could have as much impact as one of the current free agents…for far less cap money.
Soon enough we will start hearing about teams showing interest in the top guys at the position but until that first domino falls, these agents are waiting out teams. In the meantime, they are spending their available cap. Adding to all of this, of course, is the cap number that has put half the league in the red.
With the draft full of prospects and free agency having plenty of options, teams don’t need to be hasty and I think that is one of the reasons the Dolphins have not made a move yet either. They don’t really need to.