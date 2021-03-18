Miami Dolphins draft has become much more important after this FA period
By Brian Miller
Like it or not, the Miami Dolphins were not active in free agency and there are still holes and needs to fill making the draft much more important.
Entering the free agency period Dolphins fans felt Miami needed to upgrade a running back, wide receiver, center, linebacker, defensive end/edge, and they needed a backup quarterback. With free agency technically two days in but five removed from tampering period start, the Dolphins haven’t done much.
Miami has their backup QB in Jacoby Brissett. They added Robert Foster to add depth at wide receiver, lost Ted Karras to the Patriots and didn’t replace him, yet, and added Malcolm Brown to add depth to the running back unit. While they also traded for Bernardrick McKinney and Isaiah Wilson they still have a lot of the roster left untouched.
Miami’s biggest needs may not be what fans believe are needs at all. With Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns back from their opt-out season, the Dolphins may feel they have the weapons that they need for Tua Tagovailoa.
The addition of Brown in the running game should help in shorter yardage positions and Foster will add speed on the outside and challenge for the 5th or 6th roster spot at WR. Cethan Carter who was also added is a tough FB/TE hybrid that excels on special teams.
We know, this is not what any of us expected. No run for a top defensive end, no top cover tearing wide receiver, and no proven offensive line help. This is why the draft is going to be important.
Miami did not fill perceived holes but they also put themselves in a position to add top talent at those positions that need filling. WR, center, defense, etc…
We don’t know what their plans were coming in and while most of us are not thrilled with how it played out, the Dolphins didn’t chase names and they didn’t overpay. Some believe this is because they may be chasing a certain QB but I think this is more of them doing their homework and realizing that maybe, in their minds, they really didn’t need to do much for Tua aside from getting him more experience. Maybe, and they can get that in the draft.