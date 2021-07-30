Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle has a good day two of camp
By Matt Serniak
Day two of training camp for the Miami Dolphins brought some solid progress by a few of the players. We learned that Brisset is sharp, that Noah Igbinoghene or Iggy as I hope he likes to be called is using Madden to help learn the 3-4 defense, and that Jaylen Waddle looks like the real deal.
I don’t have the Eye of Amagatto to predict all the future scenarios of the coming season but here’s what I envision when I read each of these tweets.
1st and 10 and the Dolphins are in a 4-wide look with Waddle on the right side of the field. Waddle goes full bore at the cornerback as if he’s going deep and then suddenly slams the brakes and catches a 12-yard comeback.
2nd and 7 and the Dolphins have two receivers to the left with Waddle in the slot. Waddle runs a flag route but the safety anticipates it and is on the outside. Tua, using his superior intellect, throws the ball a bit on the inside of Waddle and he has to go up and wrestle it away from the defender.
3rd and 7 from the five-yard line going in for a score and Miami is in doubles with Gesicki with his hand in the dirt and Waddle split outside. The backside receivers run drags and Gesicki runs a post corner. Meanwhile, Waddles is running a shallow drag and gets lost in coverage, and winds up in the middle of the defense open for a bullet pass. TD for the Dolphins and they’re whooping it up.
I imagine by now you need a visual representation of what it looks like when Tua throws a pass to Waddle wearing a Miami Dolphin uniform. I got you.
I know I know, the pass was a little bit on the inside shoulder, right? Blast that Tua.
It’s only the second day of camp so I understand the hesitation to not get too excited about Jaylen Waddle’s ascent. But I think you need to factor in that DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, and Will Fuller all didn’t practice today and in Fuller’s case only a short amount of time. One of the mantras of all three of those guys is to miss multiple games so like Brian wrote about earlier today, it’s important for Miami to house a plethora of many wide-receivers.
Waddle, being the sixth overall pick in the draft, gives him a leg up on others on the team in terms of having more opportunities to be placed in the starting lineup or the overall game plan. If he’s coming out and performing like a guy who’s been doing this for years at this level well then yeah you’re going to see a lot of Jaylen Waddle on the field in some kind of capacity. Oh, and the fact that he’s one of the fastest guys on the planet doesn’t hurt his case to be put on the football field as often as possible.
Again, it’s day two and we’re all having visions of what might be. But, the fact that Jaylen Waddle is performing like he is having a pretty good grasp of what to do, and he’s having a good time doing it I’m encouraged.
Because it’s the Dolphins, I’m sure I’ll be let down when the actual season starts and Waddle is getting targeted like two times a game. But for now, I’m going to do what we’re all doing and that is convincing ourselves that he’s going to go for all three common man titles which are rookie of the year, MVP, and president of the solar system by the end of the season. I’m all for that line of thinking
I can’t wait to wait to keep watching and writing about this guy,
