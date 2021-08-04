It appears Solomon Kindley is sliding down the Miami Dolphins depth chart
By Matt Serniak
Besides the secondary, the offensive line for the Miami Dolphins has been a bit of an experiment of who fits where. The number of combinations that have been reported been out there with the first team rivals an amateur bank robber trying random numbers to crack a safe. Unfortunately for Solomon Kindley, it looks like he is sliding, not just to the second team but the third team.
This is not the first day of this happening. This is the fourth I’m sorry to say. I think many of us, including myself, had Solomon Kindley penciled in as being the starting left guard for the Dolphins this year. No reason not to think that. Last year as a rookie, Kindley started 13 out of 13 games last year where he was active. The conventional wisdom was that since he surprised everyone with his play that he would only get better. Apparently, that has not been the case, so far.
One not-so-wonderful aspect is that based on Kindley’s words, he seems a bit miffed about what’s happening. According to Omar Kelly of the Orlando Sentinel;
"“I control what I can control,” said Kindley, who added that he came into camp at the weight the Dolphins recommended, and passed his conditioning test. “Whatever coach tell me. I’m a team-first player. Wherever the coaches want me at I’ll go there. “It’s a lot of good players,” Kindley said about the offensive line experimentation that is taking place during camp. “We’re just rotating everywhere. No position. Wherever coaches need me is where I’m going to go.” – Via Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel"
Maybe I’m just reading a bit too much into it and it’s not like I was actually there hearing how he said any of this, but those words sound like a guy who’s disappointed about what unit he’s playing with. Again, I could be way off but that’s the way it sounds to me.
All of us hope that this is just a minor wake-up call to a player that we expected to take the next step into year two of his career. Maybe he comes out tomorrow and just starts mauling folks like we saw him do from time to time last year.
What I can tell you is that would be ideal because Maimi didn’t trade up in the draft for Liam Eichenberg in the second round to play left guard. That’s where he has been playing the last few practices due to Kindley’s demotion.
I’m not in panic mode yet but I think we all know that the offensive line is a bit of a mystery at the moment. Tons of young guys who showed some flashes along with inconsistent play are what the Dolphins house on a unit that will be a major factor in determining how well the offense does. Having a guy who you thought be a starter only to be a backup or who knows even eventually cut leads to playing guys in roles that you didn’t plan for. This obviously is not what you want to do.
So, what I’m going to do is convince myself that this is just a little speed bump on the road to ripping heads off for Solomon Kindley. Yep, just a matter of time before he’s like Goro ripping through bums in the first Mortal Kombat movie. Yeah, I like the thought of that. I’m definitely not worried at all. Nope, couldn’t be me.
