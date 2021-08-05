TE roster predictions mid Miami Dolphins training camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins tight end unit took a massive hit when several players were put on the COVID IR but it shouldn’t change the final 53 man team.
Offensive coordinator George Godsey tested positive for COVID and has been away from the team since last week. Joining him were Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, and Cethan Carter. In their absence, the Dolphins added Sal Cannella, Gabe Holmes, Carson Meier, and Kalif Jackson.
None of those four players will make the roster when it is all set in stone. Eventually, the trio of tight ends missing time will return provided they can recover quickly and return to playing form. It is unclear if they tested positive or were in direct contact with someone who tested positive.
Regardless, thus far through camp, the tight ends have been pretty quiet overall. Hunter Long is learning the curves and speed of the game as a rookie and will get more looks now that the other three are out. The same can be said about Chris Myarick and Durham Smythe who could benefit the most from their absence.
As it stands the Dolphins will only carry at most, four tight-ends into the season and we can say with certainty that Long and Gesicki are the only two locks that will make the team.
The final two spots will come down to a trio of players. Shaheen, Carter, Smythe, and Myarick. Of those four, Myarick is the one less likely to make the roster and will probably land on the practice squad. Smythe is in the final year of his rookie deal and isn’t expected to sign a long-term deal which makes him expendable.
Depending on how camp continues and the health of those not there, I would venture to guess that Shaheen will take the 3rd spot and Carter and Smythe will battle for the final spot and for now, I’m leaning towards Carter winning that 4th spot.