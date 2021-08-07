Chris Grier is on the hook for the Miami Dolphins offensive line
We should begin by saying that it is very early in the season. The Miami Dolphins haven’t even suited up for a preseason game, let alone an actual regular season one. A good offensive line requires chemistry, and chemistry takes time. With that said, the reviews have not been glowing when it comes to Miami’s offensive line thus far in camp.
This shouldn’t be a major surprise to anyone, Miami has brought mostly young and unproven, or inconsistent veteran offensive linemen to camp this year. Even if this group is able to pull it together and have a successful season (a very possible outcome), it will take some time to get there. The only problem is that Miami is in win-now mode. They have a young quarterback coming into his own, a top-5 defense (with X), and have spent ample resources to bolster their receiving corps. The fans, coaches, players, and ownership expect to win.
I have written before that the offense will only go as far as their offensive line can take it, and that remains true. If the team is held back by the offensive line, the fans and media will know. Chris Grier will be on the hook because there were other options available. Placing faith in the coaches to develop young players is admirable, but having a strong contingency in place is always a good idea.
Free Agency
Last offseason the Dolphins signed Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras. Both contributed average play at their respective positions. In 2021, Flowers was traded for a swap of seventh-round picks to the Washington Football Team and Karras wasn’t resigned. What players were signed to replace them?
This past off-season, Miami signed Matt Skura, D.J. Fluker, Jermaine Eluemunor, and traded for Isaiah Wilson. Fluker was just recently released and Wilson was let go almost immediately after they traded for him. That leaves Skura and Eluemunor still standing in this group. Miami’s coaches have seemingly given the starting center gig to Michael Dieter in favor of Skura and Jesse Davis has been at right tackle in favor of Eluemunor.
Davis and Dieter could have improved over the offseason, but we haven’t seen high-level play from either of them in the past. Davis has been an average player at best and Dieter has looked completely overmatched the previous two years. If the plan was always to trot both out as starters in 2021, we should be questioning the thought process behind such a strategy.
What makes this all the more concerning is that Miami had options in free agency. In fact, they still have some -albeit less attractive options in free agency. At center, Miami’s weakest position along the offensive line, there were a few reliable veterans available this past off-season. Corey Linsley, David Andrews, and Ted Karras were there for the taking. They weren’t likely to spend big on someone like Linsley, but Andrews and Karras are both averaging under $5 million per year and seemingly could have been signed-in Miami for a similar figure. Austin Reiter, the Chiefs’ starting center from 2019-2020, is also still unemployed at the moment.
At offensive tackle, there are still some high-end players floating around. Mitchel Schwartz, who may or may not retire, and Russel Okung are still without a team for 2021. Though tackles cost a lot in free agency, so it’s understandable why they wouldn’t leap at the opportunity to sign one.
The Draft
The Dolphins’ front office has used a lot of resources on the offensive line in recent drafts. Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, and Solomon Kindley all played extensive snaps as rookies in 2020. So far, Jackson is still at his left tackle spot and Hunt has been moved inside to right guard. Kindley, on the other hand, has found himself in a battle for first (or second) team reps. Michael Dieter was a third-round pick from 2019 and has been the first team center up until this point.
Did Miami do enough to solidify their offensive line in the 2021 draft? Liam Eichenberg, the forty-second overall pick in the 2021 draft, is an easy prospect to like. His tape was some of the cleanest in the entire draft class and he showed immense growth year to year at Notre Dame. Curiously, he’s been playing at left guard (in place of Solomon Kindley) for much of camp, rather than right tackle.
This development shouldn’t be a total shock though. One of Eichenberg’s main dings in the draft process was his arm length. Some evaluators felt that his 32 3/8″ weren’t going to hold up at tackle. It may sound inconsequential, but it isn’t for offensive tackles. pass protection is a game of hand placement and long arms help tremendously. If you look around the NFL, there are very few tackles who have had success at the NFL level with arms below 33 inches in length-Braden Smith being the most notable.
Larnel Coleman was also selected in the 7th round and Robert Jones was added as an UDFA, but neither is very likely to make an immediate impact. This all begs the question, did Miami have other opportunities in the draft to solidify this group? The answer is a resounding “YES.”
The Dolphins had the opportunity to select all of the top four offensive tackles and the top three centers in this draft with different picks. Sewell and Slater were of course on the board when Miami selected Jaylen Waddle. Christian Darrisaw was there for the taking at eighteen. Landon Dickerson and Teven Jenkins were both there at thirty-six when Miami went with Jevon Holland. Creed Humphrey would have been on the board at fifty without having to trade up to get him, and finally, Quinn Meinerz was still available when the Dolphins selected Hunter Long at eighty-one.
Does this mean Miami made all the wrong selections? No, of course, it doesn’t mean that. What it means is that there are no excuses if this team is held back by its offensive line. We also need to quickly discuss the Eichenberg selection. They could just be moving him inside to get his feet wet at the NFL level before kicking him outside next year or later this season, but if their intentions are for him to remain at guard then this was a questionable process by Chris Grier. You don’t typically trade a 2021 2nd round pick and 2022 3rd rounder to move up to select any guard not named Quenton Nelson. Even if Eichenberg turns into a fantastic guard, you only make that kind of move for a premium position (offensive tackle, edge rusher, quarterback, cornerback, etc…).
Conclusions
Personally, I have been a huge fan of Chris Grier. I’ve loved almost every move that he has made since taking control of the team. That doesn’t mean he is above reproach though and media members have a responsibility to hold the front office accountable for their moves.
This offensive line still has the opportunity to turn things around, but Miami missed opportunities to leave no doubt. It is far too early to say for sure, but the lack of serious investment made along the offensive line could cause problems for the 2021 Miami Dolphins.