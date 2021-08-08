Miami Dolphins looking to trade for an offensive tackle is not good news
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly calling teams about finding a tackle via trade and if that is true, it is not good news.
So far this training camp, the Dolphins offensive line hasn’t looked all that stellar. In fact, from those in attendance, there are some concerns. From Solomon Kindley being demoted to Michael Dieter outplaying Matt Skura and the lack of quality play at the tackle position, the Dolphins are facing a tough situation.
Enter a new report from Michael Lombardi who is saying that the Dolphins are calling around the league to find help.
We can now safely assume that any trade will not involve Xavien Howard but Miami has a plethora of players, especially at wide receiver, that could be used to make a deal. Any deal will not bring in a top-of-the-line tackle but at this point getting a veteran with starting history may not be all that bad.
The Dolphins’ problems seem to lie opposite Austin Jackson. Liam Eichenberg is playing right guard and Robert Hunt is the left guard, which leaves Jesse Davis handling the rotation at tackle.
The Dolphins have several players listed as tackles, including Eichenberg, but if he isn’t able to handle the outside and is doing better inside, the Dolphins don’t have many other options outside of Davis. It’s not a good position to be in.
The Dolphins roster includes Adam Pankey, rookies Larnel Coleman and Robert Jones, as well as Jonathan Hubbard and Timon Parris. Of those players, Pankey has four years in the NFL, the other have one.
The Dolphins could have solved this problem by drafting Penei Sewell. O.k. they were going to draft Jaylen Waddle and haven’t regretted that decision but they did pass on a top tackle prospect. In reality, and more realistically, the Dolphins should have addressed the position in free agency.
Going back to March, the Dolphins already had an idea of moving Hunt to guard, and that left them with what they have now sans the rookies. Had they added a tier two tackle, they may not be worrying about it right now.
Whether they are able to make a trade or not remains to be seen and it will be tough to find a player that can jump in and start while playing well as tackles are a sought-after commodity, even quality backups. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out but the Dolphins should be hoping that something clicks for one of their rostered guys now or that Jesse Davis becomes a lot more consistent.