5 Miami Dolphins players who looked good on Saturday and why
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn’t win on Saturday against the Bears but their first two units performed well before things fell apart in the second half.
Naturally, not everyone looked ready for the season, I’m looking at you offensive line. While some may have struggled, there were plenty of bright spots that should get you itching for a season that may just be a really nice one for Dolphins fans.
I could go on a quasi-rant about Tua Tagovailoa bad pass interception vs. the Adam Shaheen should have tried harder debate that ran rampant over social media but let’s call it what it was, it was a bad pass that was high-risk/high-reward, and he missed. The game film will teach Tua to not get tunnel vision and teach Shaheen a better attack on the ball.
So, let’s not waste time talking about what the “Tua” them should have done, and let’s talk about the five guys that stood out and why they were impressive. Yes, I was impressed with Tua and his decision making but I’m going to let him sit this week out.
- Jaylen Waddle
Can you be impressed with a player that wasn’t targeted a single time in the game as a receiver? I can because what I did see was the game speed everyone has talked about. One play, his return in the first quarter was Ted Ginn’s type of speed.
I was extremely impressed with how fast he made his cuts on that return and while it was only one single glimpse, I was left wanting a lot more, just not in the return game. I didn’t watch Alabama games often and when I did last year, Waddle was out. Practices are great but to see it at NFL speed. Yes, please, thank you.
- Michael Dieter
Maybe I was watching a different line game than most of you but I wasn’t disappointed in what I saw in Michael Dieter. I thought he handled himself well against a good Bears defensive front. He has a lot of work to do in front of him but I can see why he is challenging Matt Skura for the starting job.
- Nik Needham
I honestly would not have thought two years ago that Needham would still be around and still getting better. He looked really good in action yesterday and was quick to the ball. He is pushing for the starting slot corner job and should see plenty of playing time this year. He is fun to watch after a rocky start to his career.
- Christian Wilkins
Wilkins should be good and performing well but on Saturday he showed what fans should expect from him this year, he bullied the Bears’ offensive line and I have to say, the combination of he and Raekwon Davis could be the Byron Jones/Xavien Howard combination on the defensive line. These two could make this team a legit top-three defense.
- Lynn Bowden, Jr.
There has been almost no talk about Bowden this training camp and his competition for a roster spot is really between him and Malcolm Perry. On Saturday, Bowden showed why the Dolphins traded for him. He had four nice receptions for over 40 yards on five targets and his route running was pretty good. Is it enough to make the roster? I’m not sure about that yet given the depth he is competing against but if it is between he and Perry, he definitely showed more on Saturday but also had more opportunity.
- Honorable mentions
Jacoby Brissett: Wasn’t really sure about this signing although I thought prior to his addition that he was probably a good back veteran to have. He played well and showed off his ability to run the ball. I think Miami will be fine with him behind Tua.
Mike Gesicki: I will just say that Gesicki looks to be in mid-season form.