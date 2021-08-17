Miami Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns set to miss three months with injury
By James Reeve
While the Miami Dolphins have a deeper receiver group in 2021, they look set to be without Allen Hurns for quite some time due to injury.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Allen Hurns has suffered a wrist injury that will require surgery, meaning the Miami Dolphins will not be able to call upon the eight-year veteran until mid-November at the earliest.
The Dolphins signed the former Miami Hurricane in free agency back in the summer of 2019, with the 6-foot-3, 185lbs receiver hauling in 32 passes of 416 yards (13.0 YPC) and two touchdowns – posting the second highest catching percentage (68.1%) of his career as the Dolphins played out a 5-11 season.
The 29-year-old Miami native, alongside teammate Albert Wilson, opted out of playing during the 2020 season due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and entered the 2021 off-season looking to make an impact and regain his place within the team’s depth chart.
Throughout camp, he has been relatively quiet and may have found himself as a depth option entering the new season regardless of his health status, but now he has suffered another setback and is not likely to be available to the team until around Week 10 or 11.
The Dolphins could opt to place him on injured reserve at the beginning of the regular season, allowing them to benefit from Hurns’ return late in the season and giving him a chance to impress on the field before a tough decision is likely to be made next year.
Hurns has one more year after this on his contract, and would carry a dead cap hit of just over $400,000 if the Dolphins choose to cut him next year, so this latest development will be a huge disappointment for the player as it creates even more uncertainty over his future with the team.
The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, have plenty of depth at the receiver position with presumed starters DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, Albert Wilson and Jaylen Waddle as well as a number of depth players that stepped up both last season as well as during camp this summer.
Losing Hurns is a disappointment, and the hope will be that he can get back on the field as quickly as possible and contribute to the team’s fortunes deep into the 2021 season – with the aim of reaching the playoffs the priority.
Until then, the focus for Hurns will be on his health and recovering in a way that does not jeopardise his chances of playing football again in the near future – whether that will be with the Miami Dolphins or not.