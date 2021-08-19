Miami Dolphins Jason Sanders is casually destroying training camp
By Matt Serniak
There’s non-stop coverage about Tua, Waddle, Holland, the offensive line, the wide receivers, the fact that we have anywhere from 2-16 offensive coordinators. But one player we hear very little of who not just potentially but certainly will have a say in how many wins the Miami Dolphins have is Jason Sanders.
I get that he’s a kicker and that it isn’t that exciting to invest your mentals into dissecting what he’s doing but that would be a mistake because Jason Sanders is far more than a kicker. There are times where he is the offense.
Last year, Jason Sanders took on the persona of the late great Mr. Perfect by not missing a field goal until November. During that run, Sanders broke the team record of most consecutive FGs with 20 by Olindo Mare all while he was making clutch kick after clutch kick. Who can forget what he did against the Arizona Cardinals at the end of the half and with a few minutes left in the game, where he crushed a few 50 yarders like he was executing Perfect Plexes blindfolded?
But it wasn’t just the Cardinal game where Sanders showed off his intense John Wick-like focus. He did it throughout the entire year. Sanders finished 36/39 on FGs and didn’t miss a PAT all year. Folks, that’s what reliability looks like.
Now in 2021, it appears that the $22M man is looking to make last year only a preamble into a much larger and better campaign this year.
This is very encouraging because we know full well that the Dolphin’s offense with all its skill’s guys, who are always finding ways to be injured, and an offensive line that has a prepotency to be sub-par, that a lethal leg on our kicker is what this team needs if they’re planning on staying in games. Sanders can do that because he’s not like past Miami Dolphin kickers where you have to hold your breath when they’re lining up a 39 yard FG. We know Sanders is going to drill it and that three points are just about automatic. It makes a man feel good knowing that.
The only question mark I have with Sanders is what kind of chemistry he and Michael Paladry are developing in terms of their timing in the passing game? We know that Sanders and former punter Matt Haack knew exactly where the other one would be on the field at all times. Hopefully, Sanders and Paladry are working everything out for when they have to show everybody what an NFL completion really looks like.
Here’s to a positive vibes-only practice with the Falcons and to another day where we get that one tweet about Jason Sanders drilling a 70 yarder like it’s no big deal.
Follow me @2ndSatSports