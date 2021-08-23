Miami Dolphins need a big year from Myles Gaskin
By James Reeve
Myles Gaskin is the unquestioned starting running back for the Miami Dolphins and the team needs him to have a big year in 2021.
The Miami Dolphins are making progress in their rebuilding project and have the potential to improve on the 10-6 record their defence dragged the team to in 2020, with most of the recent headlines focused on the progress of sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa looks set to improve on his up-and-down rookie year, with a deeper group of wide receivers expected to be available to the former fifth overall pick – with a full off-season, training camp and pre-season schedule also giving him plenty of opportunities to grow and be the player the team expect him to be.
For many years, the Dolphins have looked for the guy that can replace Dan Marino’s legacy and lead the team into a new era of success. While the hope this time around rests with Tagovailoa, the one factor that has sometimes been overlooked in Dolphins history has been the need for a serious running game.
The Dolphins worked in reverse in this regard during the 2000s when they had Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown tearing it up on the ground, while having a mediocre passing game and failing to take the next step required.
Then, the team focused on adding big name receivers such as Brandon Marshall and Mike Wallace to facilitate a focus on the passing game, but other areas of the offence struggled to put things together – ultimately leading to the team undergoing a full rebuild and finally looking like they are heading in the right direction.
With Tagovailoa developing the right way, and having a stable of receivers he can spread the ball to, there is serious optimism about the offence – but the team still needs to have serious results when it comes to running the football this season.
Miami Dolphins Need A Running Game
Enter Myles Gaskin, who has improved in each of his first two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and has solidified himself as the unquestioned starting back entering the 2021 season.
In 2020, Gaskin put up a solid 584 rushing yards in ten games, including just seven starts. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry and found the end zone three times – also giving the team a secondary pass catching option with 388 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
His versatility is a big asset for the Dolphins, and he will have a significant impact on the team’s continued progress throughout the upcoming season.
Having a running back that is seen as a legitimate threat can alleviate pressure from Tagovailoa, who does not have to air it out on every snap, and gives the team plenty of options when it comes to play action and trick plays.
Gaskin has shown what he is capable of, and in a full 17-game season, where he will start every game, there could be expectations of the Lynnwood, Washington native reaching the 1000 rushing yards mark.
He has averaged around 4.6 yards per carry in very limited snaps (ten total attempts for 46 yards, one touchdown along with 47 receiving yards and one touchdown) so far in preseason – solid numbers expected of a featured back that should indicate what he can bring when the regular season begins.
Having a balanced offence, with reliable receivers, an improving and confident quarterback as well as a true number one running back, can see the Miami Dolphins become an all-around team that can go toe-to-toe with anyone else in the league and take the next step.
The Dolphins narrowly missed out on the post-season in 2020, with the defence largely contributing to the team’s success, but now the expectation will be that Brian Flores’ team make the playoffs comfortably thanks to the united efforts of the offence, defence and special teams.
Having a strong running game, with Gaskin at the helm, will help the team get there.