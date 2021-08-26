Which Miami Dolphins roster spots remain open?
The Miami Dolphins have had competition at a number of positions during training camp and the preseason. Some players have stepped up and seemingly secured their spot on the roster, while others remain in open competition. On Tuesday morning’s presser, Coach Brian Flores conceded that at least three or four roster spots remain open. His message to those players?
"“Work hard, keep improving, take advantage of your opportunities…I’ve mentioned that to our team many times. In life, it’s about taking advantage of your opportunities whether it’s football or business or really anything that you’re working towards, if you get an opportunity, you want to take advantage of it. For those guys, those two or three spots that are available, they’ll have some opportunities at practice, they’ll have opportunities in the game and if they play well they give themselves the best opportunity to make the team.” -Brian Flores 8/24/2021 presser"
There are a couple of things to unpack here. First of all, this is about as much of a direct answer as you’ll ever get from Coach Flores. He comes from a New England coaching tree that is infamous for keeping things in-house, that means a lot of cliché answers and company lines. Doesn’t mean he’s dishonest, he just won’t share information that he doesn’t have to (and why would he?). He put this out for those players on the bubble to hear. This is an opportunity, don’t take it for granted and leave everything on the field.
We should also wonder, which spots are still up for grabs? This most recent series of cuts saw the receiver room shrink and Miami part with one of their more experienced offensive lineman. The Dolphins got their roster down to 80 this past Tuesday and will need to get to the final 53 man roster by the beginning of September. Some of the positions that were contested earlier in the offseason remain as such, while some new ones may be popping up. Lets take a look at the three position groups that are still in open competition and contemplate who might make it to the final roster.