Miami Dolphins trade for center Greg Mancz is exactly what they needed
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have not been happy with center Matt Skura and chances are, Skura’s days in Miami are over after the team traded for Greg Mancz.
Mancz will be coming to the Dolphins in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens and Dolphins will swap late-round draft picks for the center. We have updated our 53 man roster predictions accordingly.
Mancz has played his entire career with the Houston Texans but joined the Ravens this off-season. He has 28 starts in his career. His six NFL seasons is longer than any other Dolphins offensive lineman. He has also played right tackle in one season with the Texans.
Miami signed Skura this past off-season but struggled with consistency and has already shown some snap issues. While the Dolphins haven’t made this trade official yet, it would be surprising if Skura wasn’t released shortly after the trade becomes official.
Skura will likely play in the Dolphins season finale as Mancz may not be with the team by then. The Ravens play today in their preseason finale if the trade is done by game time and Mancz doesn’t play, he may still be able to play on Sunday but that would be a big surprise given he has not had any work at all with Miami. I would expect Mancz to join Miami on Sunday with Skura being released on Monday.
Mancz started all 16 games in 2016. While Michael Dieter is going to likely be the opening week starter, Mancz is going to push him for his job and will have two weeks before the Dolphins’ first game to show he can win it. Either way, he provides the Dolphins with a much better depth option behind Dieter than what we have seen from Skura.