Miami Dolphins fans may get a real game look at Reid Sinnett
By Brian Miller
Reid Sinnett has spent his entire NFL career on a practice squad and today he will be on the active roster and will be one play from seeing the field.
In a way, seeing Sinnett take the field today would be an interesting twist to the season. Earlier we discussed how Jacoby Brissett could create a quarterback controversy if he plays well the next three weeks while Tua Tagovailoa recovers on IR. Sinnett, however, could see the field if Brissett gets hurt.
Stranger things have happened in the NFL. The Washington Football Team is starting a back up quarterback and by the looks of it, if he continues to play well, he could keep his hold on the roster. Could Sinnett be the next big story?
Probably not but it would, in some ways, be fun to see him take meaningful snaps on a Sunday. Not that we are hoping Brissett goes down. This offensive line isn’t very good though.
In preseason, Sinnett had some good moments and even the led the team to a victory. We probably won’t see him lead many victories in 2021’s regular season but consider that what we might find is that Sinnett is good enough to be the Dolphins backup QB and after this year, Brissett would leave and Sinnett would take over that role. Miami hasn’t had a real quality backup since Matt Moore, I never considered Ryan Fitzpatrick a backup.
Barring something unseen, Sinnett will be active for the next few weeks to backup up Brissett until Tua returns. Maybe he will get a shot on the field to show he can be part of the Dolphins plans.