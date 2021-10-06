Miami Dolphins Will Fuller V is officially made of glass
By Tj Ray
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller V was placed on IR after suffering a broken finger in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. It was only the second time he suited up for Miami after serving the final week of a six-game suspension in week one and missing week two’s matchup for personal reasons.
Fuller signed a one-year $10 million contract with the Dolphins this year after posting career-high numbers in Houston last season. 2020 was the first year he played in the NFL without suffering an injury, but he was handed a six-game suspension for PEDs toward the end of the season. Fuller has missed 27 games through his five-year career. Since he debuted in the NFL Fuller has fractured a rib and a clavicle, torn his ACL, dealt with recurring hamstring injuries, and gotten surgery on his groin. We can now add a broken finger to the reasons Fuller has missed games. It’s time to say it how it is: the man is simply made of glass.
When Fuller has been able to play, he’s been an electric player, but as they say, the best ability is availability. It’s a good thing the Dolphins only signed him to a one-year contract because he would have been a very risky long-term investment. Even paying him as much as they did seems like a bit of an unnecessary risk considering the number of problems elsewhere on the roster. That $10 million would have been better spent shoring up a dismal offensive line rather than adding another pass-catcher to an already adequate group.
Without Fuller on the field, DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, and Mike Gesicki should see some more targets for the next few weeks. Preston Williams might even get a chance to suit up with Jakeem Grant getting traded to the bears.