Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6
The Miami Dolphins travel to London in Week 6 to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The travel alone will be a variable that will factor into the game, but both teams need a win, and they need a win badly.
Jacksonville still feels the aftereffects of head coach Urban Meyer’s fun night out after a loss. Meyer likely has already lost his locker room, but a win against the Dolphins could get him back in their good graces.
It isn’t out of the question for the Jaguars to beat the Dolphins either, as Miami is in a similar place.
This is a must-win for the Dolphins, and there are already people saying that head coach Brian Flores has lost the locker room.
The Miami Dolphins need to win in Week 6.
If the Dolphins lose to the Jaguars, a bad team with tons of issues, it will be an interesting plane ride home. I do not think any coaches will be fired after a loss, but I believe seats will be scorching.
Flores needs to make sure his team is ready to go, or he could be the first to go if Miami’s disappointing season continues. Miami’s offensive coordinator situation is all on Flores too, so the offense needs to take strides.
Luckily for Miami, again, they are playing a really bad Jaguars team. They also get starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off of injured reserve, so that will help a ton.
Winning cures all in the NFL, and Miami just needs to start winning. A win over the Jaguars will be a lot bigger than fans understand. It could ignite Miami and allow them to salvage what already looks like a lost season.
With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.