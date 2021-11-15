Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa could be a solid fantasy pickup
If the Miami Dolphins can build on their recent success, then Tua Tagovailoa could be a solid addition to your fantasy football roster.
This season and even historically, owning any Miami Dolphins player in fantasy football is a risk. The team is always in danger of putting up pathetic offensive performances, which can kill a fantasy owner’s week should they be brave enough to put a Dolphin in their starting lineup.
This season has been a bit different. Despite the overall ineptitude of Miami’s offense, there have been some solid fantasy performances put on by certain players. Jaylen Waddle is a must-have in points-per-reception leagues, and Mike Gesicki has put up multiple 13+ point performances so far this year. And while he is hit-or-miss, Myles Gaskin has had a few big games that warrant keeping him as a flex option or first off of the bench.
But there may be one more skill position player that you may want to grab off of the waiver wire for the remaining seven games of the season, and that is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
If you want to win fantasy football games, having stability at quarterback is a must. And I know, the Tagovailoa era in Miami has been anything but stable. But instead of grabbing Taylor Heinicke, Jared Goff, or Trevor Siemian as your backup/emergency injury starter, the Dolphins signal caller could be a more viable option.
Tagovailoa has played in just four full games so far this season, and has been either average or good in each showing, including a four-touchdown game against the Falcons that netted fantasy owners nearly 30 points. In his relief appearance in the Thursday night game against the Ravens, he threw for 158 yards and ran for a touchdown in just one half of play. If the Dolphins are able to make progression with the offensive line and open up the playbook, then more 25+ fantasy point games could be on the horizon.
This is especially so when looking at the remaining games on the schedule. While the Carolina Panthers’ defense will present its problems, five of Miami’s final seven opponents rank in the top half of the league in passing yard allowed. Three of the seven will be against divisional opponents, including one against the Patriots, who Tagovailoa threw for 200 yards against while scoring two touchdowns in Week 1.
There is a best-case scenario for Tua, as brought on by the sudden 2-game win streak that has shot some optimism back in to the arms of Dolphins’ fans. If Miami is able to do what they did in the second half against Baltimore, then the offense could look radically different from the one we saw early on. The line was providing somewhat-ample time for Tagovailoa to operate in the pocket, and it seemed as though the coordinators finally opened up the playbook in order to keep Miami rolling.
The surrounding weapons should improve, as well. DeVante Parker would make an immediate impact should he ever get healthy, and apparently Will Fuller V is eyeing a return to the field this season. Add that to Tagovailoa’s familiarity with Jaylen Waddle, and of course Mike Gesicki, and the offense could finally live up to its potential.
Is Tagovailoa going to replace Brady or Mahomes in your starting lineup and lead you to the fantasy promise land? Probably not. But if you’re feeling the injury/covid protocol blues at your quarterback position, then Tua could and should be your guy.
If he can stay healthy, of course.