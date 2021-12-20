Miami Dolphins: 3 things to love from victory over New York Jets
The Miami Dolphins won their 6th game in a row on Sunday. Here are three things to love from the victory over the New York Jets.
The Miami Dolphins are rolling.
Once a struggling laughingstock, they have gone from 1-7 to winning six in a row and evening up their record at .500. There has been plenty of criticism of the win streak given the quality of Miami’s opponents, but six straight wins in the NFL is six straight wins in the NFL. They are now officially present on every “In The Hunt” graphic shown on various media outlets, and playoff hope is running rampant amongst the fan base.
While their opponents may be sub-par, there has been very noticeable positive progress across the board. The offense is beginning to form an identity, thanks to growth from Tua Tagovailoa and slow-but-steady improvement from the offensive line. The defense that was such a huge part of the Dolphins’ success in 2020 has finally found its footing, as well. Blitz schemes are getting constant pressure on the quarterback, and Miami is reaping the benefits in the form of forced turnovers and 3rd down stops. After allowing 20+ points in each of their seven losses, Miami had gone five straight games without allowing an opponent to score more than a 20 spot.
The Dolphins had setbacks on both sides of the ball on Sunday in their game against the Jets. The offense started off with their feet stuck in the mud, unable to get anything going until late in the first quarter when they were already down by ten points. The defense had an equally slow start, giving the Jets the early momentum by allowing them to drive down the field with ease and build a quick lead.
But Miami was able to respond, and eventually came out of the contest with what can only be classified as an “Ugly Win”. There will be plenty of things to clean up if they want to continue their success, but there are some bright spots to build on as well.
Here are three things that I loved from Sunday’s big victory over the Jets: