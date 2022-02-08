The Miami Dolphins should part ways with Eric Rowe
The Miami Dolphins will be undergoing some changes under a new head coach, and Eric Rowe is likely to be one of the players cut.
The off season is just getting under way for the Miami Dolphins, and there have already been some drastic changes to the immediate future for the football team in South Florida.
The surprising firing of head coach Brian Flores kicked off the festivities less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the final game. The coaching search had the team tied to names like Jim Harbaugh, Brian Daboll, and Kellen Moore. The aforementioned Flores and his lawsuit against the NFL and the Dolphins have put question marks around the owner and the franchise alike, a situation that will likely drag on for weeks and months.
But news of the hiring of a new head coach has the fan base buzzing. Mike McDaniel, a protégé of Kyle Shanahan, will be the new man in charge in Miami. One of his first orders of business after getting settled in to his new office will be evaluating the roster, and there should be some names that stick out as dead weight that the rookie coach will look to shed the team of. One of them is Eric Rowe.
Rowe has been one of the most consistent and productive players on the Dolphins defense for the better part of the last three seasons. After a quiet start to his career in New England, Rowe made a name for himself in Miami under Brian Flores, whom he was very familiar with from the time they shared together with the Patriots. There were always more prominent and more premiere players in Miami’s defensive backfield, but Rowe provided above-average secondary play for someone who was attacked while quarterbacks avoided Xavien Howard and Byron Jones.
Rowe has fallen out of favor in Miami, however. It is unlikely that you will see him on the opening day roster for the 2022 Miami Dolphins, and here are three reasons why: