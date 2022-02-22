Miami Dolphins Mack Hollins needs more time on the field
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will make a decision on Mack Hollins in the coming weeks but they should re-sign him and then play him.
Hollins is everything the Dolphins should be wanting on their team. He is charismatic, has a sense of humor, loves the game, and most importantly, he is good at what he does.
In Miami, we hear about DeVante Parker who is on the sidelines or we hear about Parker when he showcases his talent with an amazing catch every now and then. We outwardly wonder if Preston Williams will ever be healthy enough to become what we thought he would be.
Last year we were blown away by Jaylen Waddle and wondered where Albert Wilson went and why Will Fuller was gone all year. But the one constant was Hollins. A guy that when Miami needed a big play, he delivered over and over and over again. Consistently.
Hollins has three years of football under his belt. He is an impending free agent and may not be a top priority for Mike McDaniel but he should be.
- 2019: 4 games 0 starts – 1 target0 0 receptions 0 yards
- 2020: 16 games – 2 starts – 25 targets – 16 receptions – 176 yards – 7 first downs
- 2021: 17 games – 3 starts – 28 targets – 14 receptions – 223 yards – 11 first downs
His numbers are not eye-popping. They are pedestrian which should be expected for a guy who plays part time. Yet In his three seasons in Miami, he was with the Eagles for 12 games in 2019, he has only 4 dropped passes. Think about that. He has 54 receptions with Miami, four of those are drops and 30 of those were receptions meaning the other 10 passes were not catchable balls.
Hollins has shown he can play in this league and he is still developing. He has more to offer the Dolphins than Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams, and some of the other WRs on the roster. He has also stayed healthy.
Hollins should be retained. He will be cheap and has shown that he belongs. This should be an easy re-sign and it will be disappointing if he hits the market and goes somewhere else.