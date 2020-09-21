Miami Dolphins need to get Preston Williams in better positions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a potentially great receiver in Preston Williams but something isn’t working.
Through two games in 2020, Preston Williams is struggling to make an impact but the problems may not be easy to figure out.
In 2019, the Miami Dolphins saw something in Williams that many other teams did not, and had he not gone to IR due to an early-season injury, who knows what he could have done. Now, he is back and healthy and fans are still wondering if he is the real deal.
Through two weeks of football, Williams has been pretty much an afterthought. Against the Patriots he was targeted seven times and caught two passes. Against the Bills, he had one reception for 26 yards and while he was targeted more, he couldn’t bring in the ball.
His lone reception was another typical Preston Williams acrobatic catch on the sideline that led to a Dolphins touchdown in the 2nd quarter. Still, he has three catches in two games, he needs to play better.
Williams isn’t getting the separation that he was last year but that is because he is not an anomaly anymore. Teams know who he is and they gameplan for him. In addition, he has faced two of the best secondaries in the NFL.
What Miami needs to do is figure out the best routes to get the ball in his hands. He has incredible talent and despite the fact he jumped for a ball in the endzone that he didn’t need to jump for, Williams is an electric player with a load of talent.
Miami’s through two games are not playing consistent and that includes Williams but he should settle down and so should the Dolphins offense. Sunday could have ended differently and if the Dolphins can figure out ways to get Williams more involved and open, they could be very dangerous.