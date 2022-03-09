3 Reasons why the Miami Dolphins could consider JuJu Smith-Schuster
Wide receiver options for the Miami Dolphins may be drying up quickly. Could JuJu Smith-Schuster be a part of their Plan B?
The Miami Dolphins offense needs a lot of tweaking during the coming off season. Mike McDaniel and the new coaching regime brings a pedigree to the running game, so the team will certainly look to revamp the abysmal offensive line and anemic running back corps.
But they will have to address the wide receiver position, as well. Miami thought they had done their due diligence at the position last year, but what could have been an explosive unit was anything but. Lackluster seasons from Will Fuller V and Albert Wilson, injuries to DeVante Parker, and a quarterback often running for his life all contributed to the dud that was the passing attack in 2021.
The Dolphins have a very promising young piece in Jaylen Waddle, and they placed the franchise tag on Mike Gesicki, but they’ll still be in the market for weapons on the outside to help Tua Tagovailoa. This will be especially true if they happen to move on from Parker, whose departure from Miami has been speculated for some time now. His departure would create a hole at the position, as would a potential departure from Mack Hollins.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, some of the big name targets that fans had been salivating over since last year have already been locked up by their old teams before the free agency period is even set to begin.
So what targets are the Dolphins going to be left with? One player that they may take a look at after some of the initial dust settles in free agency is former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Here are three reasons why he may be of interest to Miami.