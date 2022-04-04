3 former Miami Dolphins players who still need a home for 2022
We are well in to free agency, and there are a handful of former Miami Dolphins players who still need homes. Here are three of them.
The Miami Dolphins will have one of the most transformed rosters in the NFL this coming season, at least on the offensive side of the ball.
In what has been one of the wildest off seasons we have ever seen, Miami was one of the biggest players ,both on the free agent market and in the trade game. They went out and spent big money to acquire running backs and offensive linemen to shore up their running game and pass protection, and added speedy wide receivers to make what should be one of the most dynamic units in the league.
On the defensive side of the ball, Miami was able to retain the entire unit that was the driving force behind most of their 2021 victories. The front office was able to check off its two biggest issues with the defense in re-signing Emmanuel Ogbah as well as making Xavien Howard happy, and they should continue their solid play in 2022.
But adding new guys leaves odd men out, and there are plenty of familiar faces that will be in new places at the start of next season. Guys like Mack Hollins, Jesse Davis, and Jacoby Brissett have moved on to what they hope are greener pastures, and Duke Johnson sold his soul to the devil by signing with the Buffalo Bills.
Alas, there are still a handful of former Miami Dolphins players who need to find homes before the start of training camp. Here are three guys who are still available on the free agent market: