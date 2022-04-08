Maybe the Miami Dolphins shouldn’t draft punter Matt Araiza
There is a lot of buzz around punting prospect Matt Araiza. Would the Miami Dolphins be smart to avoid the hype and look elsewhere?
The Miami Dolphins have done some serious work to their roster and depth chart so far this off-season.
They began the new league year as one of the richest teams when it came to salary cap implications, and they were not shy about doling out big bucks in areas of need. They fortified their abysmal offensive line from a season ago by adding Terron Armstead and Connor Williams and bolstered the running game by adding Chase Edmonds and speedster Raheem Mostert.
The biggest splash came on the trade market, however, when the Dolphins sent a trove of draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for Tyreek Hill. The front office did their due diligence on the defensive side of the ball as well, bringing back essentially every starter from a season ago and financially taking care of some of their own by giving new contracts to their most productive defenders.
Despite the spending and acquisition spree, the Miami Dolphins still have holes to fill on their roster. The inside linebacker play needs to be improved, and the team could use some depth help in the trenches.
But there is one very noticeable absence on the Dolphins’ depth chart. The position of starting punter is still available in Miami, and there are plenty of different theories about which direction the team may go in that regard. There are still some veteran booters available on the free-agent market, but there has been talk of the front office looking towards the draft in order to fill the spot.
The popular name among the fan base is Matt Araiza, and many are calling for the Dolphins to call his name in the later rounds of the 2022 Draft. But would picking him be the best idea? We take a look at both arguments.